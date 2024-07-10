Clarity Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,033 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 108.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after buying an additional 166,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.71. 24,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,123. The stock has a market cap of $819.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $58.71.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.