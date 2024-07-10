Clarity Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after buying an additional 169,329 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,634,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 31,176 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000.

LIT stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,243. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

