Clarity Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,330,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after buying an additional 469,740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 835.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 190,287 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 125,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 58,715 shares during the period.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

ARKG traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,555 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.