Clarity Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.8% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after purchasing an additional 67,117 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 484,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after buying an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 178,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 63,887 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 678,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,229. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

