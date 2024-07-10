Clarity Capital Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. 11,113,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,363,456. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

