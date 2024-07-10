Clarity Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,617,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,923,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,351,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 721,534 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,917.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 590,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 561,298 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after buying an additional 515,332 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,404. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1686 per share. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

