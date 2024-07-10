Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GLQ stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 100,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,520. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Insider Activity

About Clough Global Equity Fund

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 440,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

