Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Clough Global Equity Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 105,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,556. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Equity Fund

About Clough Global Equity Fund

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 440,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

