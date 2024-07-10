Commerce Bank Acquires 3,573 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.66. 1,221,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.90 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.28.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

