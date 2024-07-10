Commerce Bank Buys 1,301 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in General Electric by 24,042.9% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,656. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.44. The stock has a market cap of $180.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

