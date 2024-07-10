Commerce Bank Buys 3,266 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $122,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $562.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,468. The stock has a market cap of $485.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $562.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

