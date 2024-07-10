Commerce Bank Buys 8,484 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $83.79. 1,052,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,406. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.18. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

