Commerce Bank Buys Shares of 686,710 Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 686,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,000. Commerce Bank owned about 0.96% of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAGL. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,471,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,063,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,253,000.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,298. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.02. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $26.89.

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

