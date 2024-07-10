Commerce Bank Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 290,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,134 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

PM stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.50. 1,220,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,389,746. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.33. The company has a market cap of $159.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

