Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 575,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

