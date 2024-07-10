Commerce Bank Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.04. 2,031,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,542. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $63.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

