Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,564 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 128,364 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,013 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 98,601 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 20.3% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $125.46. The company had a trading volume of 689,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,327. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.29.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

