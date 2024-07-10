Commerce Bank Purchases 6,811 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,779 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNG traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.96. 633,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,245. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

