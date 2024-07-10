Commerce Bank Sells 408 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 280.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,237. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.48.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

