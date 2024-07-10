Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,317,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 910,724 shares.The stock last traded at $15.71 and had previously closed at $15.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 13.62%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.2808 dividend. This is a boost from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

