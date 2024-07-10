Contrasting Sow Good (SOWG) & Its Peers

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sow Good to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.56% -48.84% -12.26%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -61.43 Sow Good Competitors $7.29 billion $662.56 million 1.68

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sow Good’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sow Good and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 324 1315 1520 31 2.39

Sow Good currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 15.20%. Given Sow Good’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sow Good beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

