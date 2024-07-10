CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Critical Survey

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK – Get Free Report) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and DoubleDown Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $31.98 million 0.02 -$2.60 million N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive $308.86 million 2.09 $100.89 million $2.15 6.07

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman).

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CooTek (Cayman) and DoubleDown Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus price target of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 46.56%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive 33.51% 15.00% 13.66%

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats CooTek (Cayman) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources. In addition, it provides casual games, including simulation games, such as Farm Hero and Idle Land King Tycoon; puzzle games comprising Hi Hamster; and educational games, such as Puzzle No. 1 and Idiom Hero. Further, the company offers fitness applications comprising Walk Walk; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. It distributes its products and acquires users primarily through user downloads from digital distribution platforms and pre-installations on mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

