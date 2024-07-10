Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,133 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank lifted its stake in Shell by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Shell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 4.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 2.5% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,553. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.