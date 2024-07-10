Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:VTMX)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1549 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

VTMX traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 296,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,188. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $41.44.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta ( NYSE:VTMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.91. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 182.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $60.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

