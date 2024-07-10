Cosmos Price Tops $6.05 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and $93.98 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.05 or 0.00010527 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00044034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

