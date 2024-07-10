Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CVO stock opened at C$7.96 on Friday. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of C$6.66 and a 12 month high of C$12.48. The stock has a market cap of C$424.43 million, a PE ratio of -22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.19.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of C$41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

