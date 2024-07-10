Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN to Issue Dividend of $1.36 (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.3613 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.2 %
SLVO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.69. 18,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,053. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $85.40.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
