Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Cap of $163.79 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $163.79 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001366 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

