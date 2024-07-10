Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (CHBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on July 31st

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.
Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHBH remained flat at $45.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. Croghan Bancshares has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73.
Croghan Bancshares Company Profile
