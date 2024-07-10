Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (CHBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on July 31st

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHBH remained flat at $45.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. Croghan Bancshares has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposit accounts, as well as safe deposit box and trust department services.

