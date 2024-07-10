Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Plans $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.
Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHBH opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. Croghan Bancshares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $53.00.
Croghan Bancshares Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Croghan Bancshares
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Major Acquisition: Aerospace Powerhouse Buys Its Key Supplier
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 5 Best Short-Term Stocks to Consider Investing In
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- One of the Top Food Stocks to Own: Delivering Outstanding Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.