CrowdStrike Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 67,384 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical volume of 50,694 call options.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
CRWD stock traded down $11.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,104,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.89, a P/E/G ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $398.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.84.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.