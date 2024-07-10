CrowdStrike Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 67,384 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical volume of 50,694 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded down $11.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,104,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.89, a P/E/G ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $398.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

