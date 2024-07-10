Daniel T. Hendrix Sells 2,153 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $31,584.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,976.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Interface Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $825.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Interface

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,298,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,125,000 after buying an additional 43,184 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,432,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,714,000 after purchasing an additional 165,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 36,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.