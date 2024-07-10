DAO Maker (DAO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $114.96 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $114.96 million and $4.94 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 234,968,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

