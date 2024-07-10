Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $37.87, but opened at $39.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 90,393 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,166,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,460 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,730,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after purchasing an additional 736,345 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $31,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

