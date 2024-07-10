DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00082953 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00023269 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010344 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

