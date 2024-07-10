Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Shares Down 4.4%

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLYGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.25. 31,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 22,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Delek Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.

Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $807.45 million during the quarter.

Delek Group Company Profile

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

