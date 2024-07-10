Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $141.83 and last traded at $143.87. 2,828,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 10,030,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,012,239 shares of company stock valued at $812,203,994. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after buying an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,458,000 after purchasing an additional 520,677 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

