Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.41.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $46.05 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after buying an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

