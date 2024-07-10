Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.37.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Diageo Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:DEO opened at $126.73 on Wednesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.41.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
