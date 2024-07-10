DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $25,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.10. 1,041,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $234.47. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.