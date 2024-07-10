DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $25,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance
DKS stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.10. 1,041,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $234.47. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.65.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods
Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods
In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DICK’S Sporting Goods
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.