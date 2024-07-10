DigiByte (DGB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.74 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $122.50 million and $5.74 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,533.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.34 or 0.00588070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00115478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00036218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.10 or 0.00271312 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00038974 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00065601 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,121,557,508 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

