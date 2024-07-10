Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE DLR traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.09. 398,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $155.31.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.