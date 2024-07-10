Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.9 %
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.66.
View Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.