Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE EW traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $93.78. 2,331,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,369. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,587,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

