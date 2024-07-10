Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) CEO Buys $16,707.52 in Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) CEO Howard M. Lorber acquired 15,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $16,707.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,320,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,743.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Douglas Elliman Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE DOUG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 2,678,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,752. The firm has a market cap of $112.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.35. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Elliman by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 209,393 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Douglas Elliman by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 103,605 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Douglas Elliman by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 423,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

