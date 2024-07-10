Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.56

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 41801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Dril-Quip Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 564.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

