DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.14% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXPE. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.69. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63. The company has a market cap of $698.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.60.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $412.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $192,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,936,677.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

