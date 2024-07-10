Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.48

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 1968676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 178.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

