East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.28

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 37800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

East Africa Metals Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.24 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.81.

About East Africa Metals

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

