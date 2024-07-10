Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.01 Million in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,669,000 after purchasing an additional 625,128 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in UGI by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,502,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,554,000 after acquiring an additional 130,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $46,034,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in UGI by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 277,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,067,000 after purchasing an additional 106,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 860,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -365.84%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

